Isolated showers and storms to start off the week

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, temperatures this week will remain in the lower 90s for afternoon highs with the chance of pop up showers and storms everyday. The best chance of rain this week looks to come in on Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances sticking around into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

