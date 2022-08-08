HHS awards over $1 million to Alabama community health centers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Today, 16 community health centers in Alabama received over $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding to advance health equity improved data collection and reporting.

Among these health centers, the Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates in Troy, Alabama was granted over $65,000.

This announcement comes during National Health Center Week from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration. President Biden made an announcement last week to recognize the importance of community health centers in keeping Americans healthy and to honor the staff that keep facilities like these open.

These awards will help reduce inequities in COVID-19 care and outcomes in communities of color and underserved populations. The national award of almost $90 million will help improve care for more than 30 million people who are served by community health centers.

The funding is set to support the renovation of data collection that is aimed at better identifying and responding to specific patient needs and communities. The HRSA works towards enabling health centers to have better data on patients and on social determinants of health. With the help of higher quality data, these community health centers can tailor their efforts to advance health care equity and help their communities more effectively.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country. Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve.”

Close to 1,400 community health centers are HRSA funded and serve as a source of primary care to underserved communities. They are community based and patient directed that aim to deliver affordable, accessible, and high-quality health care.

Here’s list of all of 16 community health centers awarded in Alabama:

Alabama Regional Medical Services, Birmingham

Aletheia House, Inc., Birmingham

Christ Health Center, Inc., Birmingham

Cahaba Medical Care Foundation, Centreville

Quality of Life Health Services, Inc., Gadsden

AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville

Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc., Huntsville

HAPPI Health, Huntsville

Bayou La Batre Area Health Development Board, Inc., Irvington

Altapointe Health Systems, Inc., Mobile

Franklin Primary Health Center, Inc., Mobile

Mobile County Board of Health, Mobile

The Capstone Rural Health Center, Parrish

Northeast Alabama Health Services, Inc., Scottsboro

Rural Health Medical Program, Inc., Selma

Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates, Troy

Click here for an interactive map of all of the awards recipients nationwide.

You can learn more about the Health Center Program by visiting this link.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

