Dothan Leisure Services updates facility hours

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services have new hours set to go into effect on August 15, 2022.

Here’s a list of all of the new hours for their facilities:

Andrew Belle Community Center, Walton Park Recreation Center, Wiregrass Park Recreation Center: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. -8 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 2-6 p.m.

Eastgate Park: Monday- Saturday: 6 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sunday: Noon- 7 p.m.. Office hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastgate Park will close at 5 p.m. daily beginning Sunday, November 6 due to daylight savings time ending.

Westgate Recreation Center: Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday: 5:30 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

Westgate Tennis Center: Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Sunday: noon- 6 p.m.

Dothan Leisure Services will have the following gyms available for basketball/volleyball travel teams to practice. Each session costs $35 and are 50 minutes in length to allow for cleaning between each session. Sessions are available weeknights from 6-6:50 p.m. and 7-7:50 p.m. and on Saturdays at 10-10:50 a.m. and 11-11:50 a.m. The gyms available are:

Monday: Walton Park Recreation Center

Tuesday: Westgate Recreation Center (Volleyball only)

Wednesday: Andrew Belle Community Center

Thursday: Wiregrass Park Recreation Center

Saturday: All 4 centers are available

They also offer fitness clubs, weight rooms, public swimming and lap swimming, The weight room at Walton Park is $1 per person with a refundable $1 deposit. Westgate’s weight room is $1 per person with a $5 refundable deposit. The Whirlpool at Westgate is $3 a person with a $5 deposit. Fitness Club is $40 per quarter. Public swimming and lap swimming are both $3 a person, and senior lap swimming is $1 per person.

The Westgate Competition Pool has public swim hours on Saturdays from noon- 5 p.m. with lap swim hours Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-8 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Friday: 6-7 p.m.

All of Dothan Leisure Services’ facilities are available to rent. If you are interested please contact the facility directly or reserve online using this link.

For more information about their programs and facilities, please call 334-615-3700 or visit t www.dothanleisureservices.org.

