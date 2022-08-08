Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.

By Jessie Gibson and Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Cooperative Extension System hosted a seminar for new farmers in Russell County and surrounding areas Saturday, August 6.

The seminar called “Operation Grow: Starting a Farm” was held at the Fort Mitchell Historic Site - and is set up to help landowners interested in farming.

Saturday’s goal was to help landowners learn about resources in the area and how to make small acreage of land profitable.

About 25 new farmers attended “Operation Grow” and received valuable information such as preserving bounty, growing produce, raising goats and sheep, and financial and land size considerations.

“It doesn’t cost a fortune to start a small farm,” said Rodney Yancey with Sun South Outside.

“We hope we can at least start them in the right direction, everybody starts with different resources and everybody has different goals,” said Jennifer Davidson, County Extension Coordinator. “So, each operation is different and so we hope we’re able to at least guide them toward the right resources for them to be profitable and successful.”

For more information on the Extension Program, click HERE.

