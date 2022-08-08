Afternoon rain continues this week

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms possible every afternoon for the rest of our work week. Afternoons will be a few degrees cooler; only reaching the lower 90s each day. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has the potential to form into a named storm. As of right now it is looking to gain strength and formation by the end of the week when it is expected to be in the middle of the Atlantic. Not a concern for the Wiregrass at the moment, just something we are keeping an eye on.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73 °.  Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°.  Winds Light ENE 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 71. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91°20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

