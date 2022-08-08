2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2022
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2021 under first year head coach Mark Hurt. The team missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

