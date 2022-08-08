2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Despite losing several seniors, the Elba Tigers look to build off the 2021 season. The team also dropped in classification from 2A to 1A.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
Jeannette McCraney speaks to reporters about her husband’s arrest on April 3, 2019.
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
Joshua Parks arrested in two-state double murder investigation.
Third suspect nabbed in two-state double murder
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense

Latest News

Pike County
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
Pike County
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
Florala Wildcats
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Florala Wildcats
Abbeville Christian
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Academy Generals