Wet weather pattern for the Wiregrass

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms possible every afternoon for the next 7 days. Afternoons will be a few degrees cooler; only reaching the lower 90s each day. A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has the potential to form into a named storm. As of right now it is looking to gain strength and formation by the end of next week when it is expected to be in the middle of the Atlantic. Not a concern for the Wiregrass at the moment, just something we are keeping an eye on.

TONIGHT – Few Clouds. Low near 71 °.  Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°.  Winds Light ENE 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 71. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

