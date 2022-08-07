UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident

FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County.
FWC investigating boating accident in Bay County.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike.

Pike severed as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach.

Officials say the incident happened late last night or early this morning.

The crash is still under investigation.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on scene doing sonar scanning, Bay County officials were on scene and Florida Fish and Wildlife Divers were in the water. Along with a 29′ Response Boat from the Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed only one individual was on the boat, and the incident was fatal but cannot confirm a name at this time. They tell us next of kin is still being notified.

FWC is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

