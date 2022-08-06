Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama

The crash happened on I-65 in Escambia County.
The crash happened on I-65 in Escambia County.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon.

ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65 in Escambia County. The state trooper was parked and working a previous crash when he was rear-ended by a motorist who failed to move over, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the trooper and driver were transported by ambulance as a precaution but neither suffered major injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
HOLMES, HOUSTON CO. DOUBLE MURDER INVESTIGATION
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Coley McCraney arrives at court. Ozark, AL on April 3, 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself

Latest News

Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston County Lions
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks
Wiregrass Pets Rescue & Adoption
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge strikes blow to accused coed killer Coley McCraney’s defense