Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar

Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. (Source: Middleton Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity.

They told the raccoon to consider better dining options after letting him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
HOLMES, HOUSTON CO. DOUBLE MURDER INVESTIGATION
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Coley McCraney arrives at court. Ozark, AL on April 3, 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Police officers in Wisconsin helped rescue a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a...
Police rescue raccoon from mayonnaise jar
People watch from the gallery before a vote is held on Senate Bill 1 during a special session...
Indiana Legislature 1st to approve abortion ban post Roe