Afternoon showers possible every afternoon for the next 7-days

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms possible every afternoon for the next 7 days. High temperatures will still reach the lower 90s despite the late afternoon rainfall.

TONIGHT – Few Clouds. Low near 74 °. Winds Light and variable

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds Light E 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 73. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

