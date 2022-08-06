2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Daleville Warhawks

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Daleville Warhawks were one of the youngest teams in the state last season. With a year under the belt for several players, head coach Will Garner expects big things for the team.

