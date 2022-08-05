Showers possible everyday this week

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather pattern for the next 7-days. Good news it won’t rain all day everyday just scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s each afternoon. Tropics are staying warm and every tropical wave will need to be watched carefully but as of right now things are staying calm.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74 °. Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds NNE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 74°. Winds NE 5 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.