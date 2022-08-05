Showers possible everyday this week

Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Wet weather pattern for the next 7-days. Good news it won’t rain all day everyday just scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s each afternoon. Tropics are staying warm and every tropical wave will need to be watched carefully but as of right now things are staying calm.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 74 °.  Winds S 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°.  Winds NNE 5 mph 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 74°. Winds NE 5 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 94° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
HOLMES, HOUSTON CO. DOUBLE MURDER INVESTIGATION
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Coley McCraney arrives at court. Ozark, AL on April 3, 2019. (Source: WTVY)
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 4, 2022
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 3, 2022
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 2, 2022
Chamber of Commerce
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce