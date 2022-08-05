Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began.

The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.

Beginning Sunday, August 7, crews will begin nighttime operations and will mill and pave Ross Clark Circle from Choctaw Street to North Cherokee Avenue. Work will be performed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday to Thursday.

Motorists are advised to be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone and should plan accordingly for possible delays.

As part of this phase of the project service roads will be built along Ross Clark Circle from Meadowbrooke Drive South to prior to Montgomery Highway (U.S. Highway 231).

Once complete, the Ross Clark Circle expansion project will improve capacity along Ross Clark Circle and move traffic safer and in a more efficient matter.

ALDOT awarded Phase III of the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham at a cost of $42.5 million.

