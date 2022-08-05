LifeSouth in desperate need for blood donations

blood donation
blood donation(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Dothan remains under an emergency need for blood.

This has been the case since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past month, their supply has only decreased, currently sitting at less than a day’s supply.

Summer vacation plans on top of a spike of Covid cases in the Wiregrass are to blame for the lack of donors.

The blood goes directly to Wiregrass hospitals, and you save up to three lives when you donate.

Hospitals are finding alternatives when LifeSouth isn’t able to meet daily shipment needs.

“The hospitals have been hosting drives themselves and trying to help by upping the number of donors that they collect at their blood drives, and they’ve helped get the word out,” explains Rebecca Hughes, LifeSouth Regional Manager. “So, we are continuing to supply them, however if someone has an elective surgery, it may come down to them having to cancel.”

LifeSouth, located at 3833 Ross Clark Circle, is open seven days a week.

Right now, blood donors receive a $20 E-gift card, and plasma donors receive a $40 E-gift card.

They take both walk-ins and appointments.

