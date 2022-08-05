Hot With A Few Showers This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Other than a few spotty showers Friday afternoon, most of us will stay dry and hot. Rain chances will go up a bit for the weekend but better coverage is expected during the work week. Temperatures will slightly drop by Monday as upper 80s to lower 90s are more likely.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly sunny. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2 ft

