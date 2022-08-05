Dothan sewer repair work to begin

Dothan sewer repair work to begin
By City of Dothan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas –

  • Pontiac Avenue
  • Choctaw Street
  • Houston Street
  • Montezuma Avenue
  • Chinook Street

Please be aware of work crews and use caution while traveling in these areas.

For those who reside in these areas, please check for door hangers with specific instructions.

