Dothan sewer repair work to begin

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation work during the week of August 8 through August 12, 2022, in the following areas –

Pontiac Avenue

Choctaw Street

Houston Street

Montezuma Avenue

Chinook Street

Please be aware of work crews and use caution while traveling in these areas.

For those who reside in these areas, please check for door hangers with specific instructions.

