Dothan Regional Airport conducts disaster exercise drill

First responders performing Dothan Regional Airport disaster drill
First responders performing Dothan Regional Airport disaster drill(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport put area first responders to the test today during their tri-annual disaster exercise drill. This drill is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration and must meet their regulations.

The full-scale exercise takes place every three years and its goal is to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real-world environment.

“It just gives us the ability to work with multiple responding agencies and when you can train with other agencies and first responders in the area it just makes it a lot easier if the event ever actually happens,” Adam Hartzog, executive director, said.

The disaster drill that simulates an aircraft accident is a different scenario for each year this drill is held. This year, the scenario was a simulated aircraft over run on the runway by the airline, with the evacuation of passengers who were triaged, as well as fighting fires.

The exercise involved multiple first responder agencies from the airport, Dothan Fire Department, Dothan Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Napier Field Police Department, Midland City Police Department, Houston County EMA, Dale County EMA, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Pilcher’s Ambulance Service, and other area first responders.  In addition, the exercise receives logistical and volunteer support from Wallace College and the Houston County volunteers organized to assist in disasters.

