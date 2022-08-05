City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.

The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to come out and watch. This event is free to all spectators.

Youth, ages 10 to 18, will compete in both bare bow and open classifications. There will also be a therapeutics classification for both the bare bow and the open class.

For more information, please contact Roy Kitts, Assistant Director of Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

