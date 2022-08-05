City of Dothan to host State ARPA Archery Tournament

Dothan Leisure Services
Dothan Leisure Services(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan’s Leisure Services Department will host the State ARPA Archery Tournament on Saturday, August 13, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.

The tournament begins at 8:00 a.m. If you would like to view the competition, please feel free to come out and watch. This event is free to all spectators.

Youth, ages 10 to 18, will compete in both bare bow and open classifications. There will also be a therapeutics classification for both the bare bow and the open class.

For more information, please contact Roy Kitts, Assistant Director of Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
HOLMES, HOUSTON CO. DOUBLE MURDER INVESTIGATION
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase

Latest News

Woman partially paralyzed after chiropractor visit
Ga. woman paralyzed after chiropractor visit hoping for fresh start in Atlanta
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
Anyone with the saws should stop using them and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a...
Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after several reports of injuries
Color The Weather
Color The Weather 8-05-22