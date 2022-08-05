Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL.

On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.

The EPD says that no further information will be released regarding these arrests.

