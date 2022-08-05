2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ariton Purple Cats coming off a 10-2 record from the 2021 season looking to make a deep run with a veteran team on offense and defense.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.