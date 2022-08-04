Water World holding Peanut-Coloring Contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World are planning to get their own “Peanuts Around Town” peanut in 2023, and want to hear from local Dothan and Wiregrass kids to help them design their new nutty friend.

The folks at Water World and Dothan Leisure Services will be holding a Peanut-Coloring Contest as they look for a design for their peanut which will be located at the soon-to-be complete new front entrance at the park.

To participate, you need to be a kid living in Dothan or the Wiregrass between the ages of 5-12 years old. The coloring sheet can be found at the Water World Facebook page or they will be available to pick up at the Westgate Recreation Center Pool Desk. You can also find the coloring sheet here.

Once your child gets finished with their design, you can bring your colored peanut to Water World in Dothan by August 26. If you need to mail it, send it to: Water World Peanuts, P.O. Box 2128, Dothan, AL 36302.

The peanuts will be divided into three categories based on age: 5-7, 8-9, and 10-12 years old. A fourth category will also highlight the “Fan Favorite,” which Water World will determine on which one showcased on their social media gets the most likes and shares.

The winners of all four categories will receive two 2023 season passes to Water World, and the winning designs will be used as inspiration for the final peanut’s design.

For any additional information on this fun event, you can head over to the Water World Facebook page, or call them at (334) 615-3755 during normal business hours.

