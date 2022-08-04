Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed

Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment.
20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College.

One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment.

He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for a four-hour round trip each day to school.

Raiford, however, says every 5 a.m. wake-up call and lost hour of sleep was worth it.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teachers and my classmates... and Wallace. I mean, it’s an amazing school it really is,” he said.

Congratulations to him and the other students who were pinned today.

To learn more about Wallace’s nursing program click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
(Stock Image)
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
File image
Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing
File image
Arrest made after Enterprise shooting

Latest News

WTVY: Dothan man sentenced for murder
Man convicted of killing his uncle sentenced to 109 years
Enterprise City Schools undergo active-shooter training
Enterprise City Schools undergo active-shooter training
Coffee County ready for first day of new school year
Coffee County schools gear up to start new year
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed