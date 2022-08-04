Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College.

One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment.

He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for a four-hour round trip each day to school.

Raiford, however, says every 5 a.m. wake-up call and lost hour of sleep was worth it.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teachers and my classmates... and Wallace. I mean, it’s an amazing school it really is,” he said.

Congratulations to him and the other students who were pinned today.

