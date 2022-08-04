SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.

“So many things about SmartBank differentiate us,” said Jeff Williams, Regional President. “To further set us apart in Dothan, we will be in the only commercial bank located downtown. We wanted to be geographically positioned and convenient to serve all of Houston County, rather than only one side of Dothan.”

The local team is excited to be moving into the downtown historic district and looks forward to continuing its contribution to the growth of Dothan. SmartBank is committed to the communities it serves and will look for opportunities to assist local businesses and individuals with their financial needs.

“We are so excited to be a part of the revitalization of historic downtown Dothan,” said Laura Watford, Regional Credit Officer.  “Jeff Williams and Susan Wilkins, Corporate Relationship Manager, have played significant roles in downtown redevelopment over the years, so I know they, along with the entire team, are looking forward to being part of downtown’s resurgence.”

“As Dothan continues its rapid growth, our new location gives us the opportunity to advance our market presence and continue building relations,” Williams said.

SmartBank is currently located at 2890 Horace Shepard Drive. The bank will begin operating full-time at the Ellison building by mid-October.

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 40 branches and two loan production offices spanning Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success.

For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.

