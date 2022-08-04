Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation.

Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Bastian is the second suspect arrested in connection with the alleged deaths of Damien Bell and Shauna Terry. The two were reported missing in early July before the discovery of their bodies a week ago in two separate counties.

SHEENA MARIE THURMAN(Dothan Police Department)

Dothan Police and Holmes County Sheriff’s arrested Sheena Thurman first in the case. Thurman is charged with one count of murder.

Three additional people are wanted in the case.

The Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals are currently attempting to locate Joshua Deavours Parks, 36 years old of Dothan; Devante Laquae Williams, 32 years old of Dothan; and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins, 31 years old of Dothan. Parks, Williams, and Hawkins are wanted for one count of Capital Murder, one count of Kidnapping First Degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dothan Police at (334) 615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at (334) 793-3000. You may remain anonymous.

