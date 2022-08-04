Seasonal heat the next few days

SYNOPSIS – Near normal temperatures are expected Thursday with middle 90s by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible but most will skip the rain. We keep the seasonal trend going through the weekend, with rain chances increasing by the start of next work week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 94°. Winds SE 5 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.