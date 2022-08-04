Rotary, Tuskegee University unveil new monument honoring fight against polio

Before the polio vaccine in 1955, outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new monument will be unveiled on Tuskegee University’s campus to honor, remember, and bring more attention to the fight to end polio.

The Tuskegee Institute played a significant role in developing the polio vaccine. The monument is a life-size bronze statue that depicts Dr. John W. Chenault, nurse Warrena A. Turpin and a young polio patient named Gordon Stewart. It’s meant to represent the spirit of excellence prevalent at the Tuskegee Infantile Paralysis Center, where Black doctors, researchers, and support personnel conducted significant work critical to winning the war against polio.

In 1939, the Tuskegee Infantile Paralysis Center became the first and only facility to treat polio in African American children. The fight against polio has proven successful. Today, only two countries report active polio cases.

With the world so close to eradicating the disease, Rotary District 6880 felt it was important to honor the scientific and medical contributions made here. Spearheaded by Rotary District 6880 with assistance from the Tuskegee University Archives Department staff, the two related events are scheduled for Thursday. At 11:30 am, an invitation-only luncheon will take place at Tompkins Hall. Immediately afterward, the monument will be unveiled at John A. Kenny Hall.

The public is welcome to witness the unveiling.

