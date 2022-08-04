Road Closure coming to Ashford Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic.

The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice.

The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.