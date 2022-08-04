Road Closure coming to Ashford Road

Ashford Road Closure
Ashford Road Closure(WTVY)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic.

The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice.

The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project.

