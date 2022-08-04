New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom.

The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year.

Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade classroom.

“I’m hoping to help the students learn lab techniques, learn how to work in the lab,” expresses Morgan. “I’m a little nervous but I do like science, so I believe that’ll be my momentum to continue teaching and do a good job this year.”

Allie Marshall comes from Georgia for her fifth year of teaching to begin at Rehobeth Elementary.

It’s an opportunity she’s been waiting for.

Marshall says, “I’m really excited to meet all of my students, and I have an awesome team that I get to work with, so I’m excited to have a great year and see all my students grow.”

As for Chelsea Pynes, she’s making a big transition.

“I’m very nervous, to be honest,” expresses Pynes, new teacher at Carver 9th Grade Academy.

After being a nurse for eleven years, Pynes wants to teach our youth about the healthcare industry.

“Going from nursing to teaching is a totally different career,” explains Pynes. “Nursing, you’re taking care of the patient, now I’m teaching students what we do in the healthcare field. So, lesson planning, things like that, I have never done, so I’m a little nervous about that but I’m excited to meet the students and get started.”

Three new teachers, three different districts, one goal in mind: a successful school year.

All three school districts start back next Tuesday, August 9th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.