Mom charged with first-degree murder in death of 5-month-old baby

A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. (Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A Mississippi mother was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the baby was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Sunday at a home in Glendale. Investigators said two other children were also in the home at the time.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Brittney Brady, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Brady made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $625,000.

In court, deputies said Brady admitted to drug use at the time of the child’s death.

The baby’s father, 32-year-old Steven Busha Jr., was also arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Busha is the biological father of the 5-month-old girl and of the two other children involved in the investigation.

Busha will remain at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center until his first court appearance on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
(Stock Image)
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
File image
Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash

Latest News

An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
School district in Virginia apologizes for controversial logo printed on T-shirts
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn QB TJ Finley’s attorney calls arrest ‘misunderstanding’
A California wildfire burning near the Oregon border has killed at least four people and...
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems’ economic plan
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid