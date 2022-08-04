Man convicted of killing his uncle sentenced to 109 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County man was sentenced on Wednesday to 109 years for the attack on two of his relatives that killed one of them.

Edwardo Cuz Hor, 19, had been convicted in May on one count each of murder and assault.

Investigators say in March 2021 he fatally stabbed his uncle Mario Caal, then wounded his nephew who tried to break up the altercation that happened at a home along Saunders Road.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley praised what she terms the “excellent” the work of Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stacie Hall.

Circuit Judge Henry D. “Butch” Binford ordered Cuz Hor to complete his 99-year murder sentence followed by another 10 years for the assault on his nephew.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.