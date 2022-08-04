Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest

Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
Carlson was arrested in Elba on Wednesday for charges of driving while intoxicated.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest.

Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba.

“I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”

The sheriff said he fired Carlson, a recent hire, after verifying the circumstances of his arrest.

Carlson posted a $1,000 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

