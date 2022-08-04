Hot & Mainly Dry

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Drier air aloft is moving in from the east, keeping rain chances low through Friday as highs reach the middle 90s. Slightly better rain chances return later Saturday and Sunday, but the overall pattern doesn’t turn much wetter until next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 72°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 90° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

