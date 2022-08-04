Dothan Regional Airport to hold disaster exercise

Dothan Regional Airport
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport will conduct a disaster exercise on Friday, August 5 at 9 AM. 

The exercise will simulate an aircraft accident with approximately 25 injuries, according to Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog.  The Airport conducts a full scale exercise every two to three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real world environment.

The exercise will involve responders from the Airport, Dothan Fire Department, Dothan Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Napier Field Police Department, Midland City Police Department, Houston County EMA, Dale County EMA, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Pilcher’s Ambulance Service, and other area first responders. In addition, the exercise receives logistical and volunteer support from Wallace College and the Houston County Volunteers Organized to Assist in Disasters (VOAD).

If you have any questions about the exercise please feel free to contact Art Morris, Director of Special Projects at 334-983-3350 or the Airport Executive Director, Adam Hartzog, at 334-799-2469.

