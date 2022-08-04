Coffee County schools gear up to start new year

The school district is putting an extra emphasis on safety this year.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Coffee County administration and staff are working around the clock to ensure they’re ready for their first day on Friday.

The school district is putting an extra emphasis on safety this year. They’ve been training administrators ad safety team members on emergency protocol and procedures.

Regarding Covid-19, no mask mandates have been implemented for the school year. Superintended Kelly Cobb said, if an emergency outbreak were to arise, that would be re-evaluated.

Cobb is confident that the district’s new and current staff are prepared to handle whatever this year might bring.

She also suggests that parents prepare their kids for the start of school by introducing their change in the schedule before the first day.

“I think it’s just important to have positive conversations, but real conversations with the children as to what they will expect when they arrive. But, we fully expect every teacher, administrative staff, to be prepared and ready to receive our students back,” said Cobb.

Additionally, she reported that district positions are fully staffed for the new year.

To learn more about Coffee County schools click HERE.

