Annual Going for the Gold 5k Trail Run and Walk for Children’s of Alabama set

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 9th Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Westgate Trail (501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL 36303). Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit Developmental Therapeutics within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 to support those impacted by childhood cancer.

Before the run, the Dothan Fire Department is hosting a Family Fun Day filled with food, drinks, fire trucks, inflatables and live local entertainment. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. The trail run begins at 6 p.m. with an awards ceremony following the race. Race registration is $20 in advance, $25 day-of. Online registration is available at www.raceentry.com. Race-day registration will be open from 3:30 – 5:45 p.m. at the Westgate Park soccer field directly across from Miracle Field.

“Children’s is extremely grateful for the long standing dedication and support from the Dothan Fire Department,” said Carmen Maddox, community development coordinator at Children’s of Alabama. “We are looking forward to another amazing event and continued education and awareness for the ACCBD and the patients we serve.”

For more information, contact David Hasty at (334) 615-3500 or dghasty@dothan.org.

