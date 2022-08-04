35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said.

It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.

Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

FOX10 News StormTracker Radar showed that a strong storm was dumping heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash.

I-10 was closed for about four hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

