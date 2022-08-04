2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Dale County Warriors

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) --The Dale County Warriors look to improve on a 4-6 record from the 2021 season under second year head coach Luke Tucker.

