13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
(Stock Image)
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
File image
Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing
Borden Dairy Dothan
Borden Dairy to close Dothan milk plant
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash

Latest News

The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death
LIVE: Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act
Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid