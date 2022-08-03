Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(Source: MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.

It is reported that the truck he was driving was struck by another vehicle.

