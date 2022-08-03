Tuberville, Manchin Solicit Stakeholder Feedback on NIL Legislation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a recent press release, U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) today solicited input from stakeholders as they announce their intent to work on bipartisan legislation related to name, image, and likeness (NIL). To build consensus around a potential solution, the Senators are soliciting input from a broad range of stakeholders, including university athletic directors, administrators, associations, and student-athlete groups prior to releasing NIL-related legislation. The Senators intend to use the feedback to guide discussions on a legislative path forward.

“The lack of meaningful leadership and a lack of clarity in this area resulting from Alston means that the U.S. Congress must act to set clear ground rules for student-athletes and institutions alike. Like you, we have the common goals of protecting student-athletes, ensuring fair competition and compensation, and preserving the time-honored traditions of college sports,” the Senators wrote.

“Our staffs are actively drafting legislative text to establish an Alston-compliant NIL regulatory structure that promotes the principles stated above, and we request the input and perspective of informed stakeholders, like you.”

Read the full text of the letter here.

