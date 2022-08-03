Second man charged in Montgomery kidnapping, burglary case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another man has been charged in a Montgomery kidnapping and burglary case.

According to court records, Tony Williams, 30, is charged with kidnapping first degree and burglary first degree.

An arrest warrant indicates Williams is being charged along with Saquan Edwards, also 30. The two were taken into custody Tuesday.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when police responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road in reference to a burglary and kidnapping involving Edwards and the victim.

Court records indicate Williams went with Edwards to the victim’s apartment and got into the car with Edwards once he had taken the victim.

Crimestoppers said the victim, an ex-girlfriend of Edwards, was found unharmed in his vehicle. Her identity has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is asking anyone who may have been present at the time of the incident to come forward.

Edwards and Williams are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Edwards has a bail of $203,000, while Williams’ bail is $120,000.

