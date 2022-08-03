Rain Chances Drop

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are dropping as temperatures rise. Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible from Thursday through Saturday, with daily highs reaching the lower to middle 90s. Rain chances do look a bit better heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 94°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 91° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

