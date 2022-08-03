New voting district boundaries in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Enterprise officially has new voting district boundaries.

A unanimous City Council vote decided to adopt the plan placed before a public hearing tonight (August 2, 2022).

There was only one comment from the community during the hearing.

One resident discussed his concern with boundaries splitting up roads, meaning neighbors are represented by different council members.

It was ultimately decided, though, that the lines literally needed to be drawn somewhere.

“What are the priorities, well the priorities were, what Mr. Farmer listed,” Council President Turner Townsend said. “And that’s we got to stay in district, you know, majority minority in district one, and balance the districts within the confines of the law.”

The plans will go in place for the next local election in 2025.

