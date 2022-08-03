New Apprenticeship Program to Produce Aviation Mechanics and Technicians for Ft. Rucker Area

A signing ceremony was recently held for the apprentices and M1 Support Services at Enterprise...
A signing ceremony was recently held for the apprentices and M1 Support Services at Enterprise Community College.(Cassie Gibbs)
By Sydney Brooks
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s need for aviation mechanics and technicians is soaring and a new registered apprenticeship program will begin filling that need with trained and qualified individuals. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has partnered with M1 Support Services and the Alabama Aviation College to develop an apprenticeship program that combines paid work experience and classroom instruction, all while earning a portable, nationally recognized credential.

“We are proud to see M1 Support Services developing a joint apprenticeship program to help meet the critical workforce needs for skilled aviation mechanics and technicians in the Fort Rucker area”, said Josh Laney, Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship. We are very thankful to the company and the union for helping us set a high standard throughout the program’s development and we look forward to the years of growth and success ahead for everyone involved.”

A signing ceremony was recently held for the apprentices and M1 Support Services at Enterprise Community College.

At the successful completion of the program students will have a nationally recognized credential and a pathway to a high wage and high demand job. The paid, on-the-job training that they received through the apprenticeship program sets them up for success while providing a pipeline of qualified workers for M1 Support Services.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
File image
Arrest made after Enterprise shooting
Valerie Dawson Judah's booking photo.
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
File image
Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing
Those who support and oppose a proposed Dothan charter school listen to views during a July 20...
Dothan charter school plans approved

Latest News

Cheylle Stump
ESCC names new Dean of Administrative Services
Bama RV
Bama RV Donating Camper to Dothan Make-A-Wish Child
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good
Gold has been the voice of Alabama Football since 1988.
Longtime Alabama Football play by play announcer Eli Gold sidelined by health issues