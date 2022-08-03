New Apprenticeship Program to Produce Aviation Mechanics and Technicians for Ft. Rucker Area

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s need for aviation mechanics and technicians is soaring and a new registered apprenticeship program will begin filling that need with trained and qualified individuals. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has partnered with M1 Support Services and the Alabama Aviation College to develop an apprenticeship program that combines paid work experience and classroom instruction, all while earning a portable, nationally recognized credential.

“We are proud to see M1 Support Services developing a joint apprenticeship program to help meet the critical workforce needs for skilled aviation mechanics and technicians in the Fort Rucker area”, said Josh Laney, Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship. We are very thankful to the company and the union for helping us set a high standard throughout the program’s development and we look forward to the years of growth and success ahead for everyone involved.”

A signing ceremony was recently held for the apprentices and M1 Support Services at Enterprise Community College.

At the successful completion of the program students will have a nationally recognized credential and a pathway to a high wage and high demand job. The paid, on-the-job training that they received through the apprenticeship program sets them up for success while providing a pipeline of qualified workers for M1 Support Services.

