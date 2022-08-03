Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Athens City Schools official was sentenced for his role in the school fraud scheme on Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, William Richard Carter Jr. was sentenced to 66 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. It was decided that Carter will pay a little over $1.3 million in restitution to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).

Carter is ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Oct. 5.

In July, other co-defendants in the case were also sentenced. Former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Thomas Michael Sisk was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release. Sisk was also fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution.

David Webb Tutt was sentenced to 24 months in prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release. Tutt will also pay $258,920.04. William Lee “Trey” Holladay III was sentenced to 60 months in prison that will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Holladay III is responsible for paying $2.8 million in restitution.

Gregory Earl Corkren was sentenced to 22 months in prison. That term will be followed by three years of supervised release. Corkren is responsible for paying nearly $1.4 million in restitution.

