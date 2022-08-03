Fatality, multiple injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva

(Stock Image)
(Stock Image)(Source: MGN)
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and multiple injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva.

The collision occurred near the levee on Highway 27 South.

Multiple first responders have been called to the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 27 South near the levee near Geneva.
The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 27 South near the levee near Geneva.(WTVY)

ALDOT is reporting total lane closure on that portion of AL-27 due to the crash, and for drivers to find an alternate route at this time.

News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.

