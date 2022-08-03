Fatality, multiple injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and multiple injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva.

The collision occurred near the levee on Highway 27 South.

Multiple first responders have been called to the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 27 South near the levee near Geneva. (WTVY)

ALDOT is reporting total lane closure on that portion of AL-27 due to the crash, and for drivers to find an alternate route at this time.

News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.