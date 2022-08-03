ESCC names new Dean of Administrative Services

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chellye Stump has been named the new Dean of Administrative Services at Enterprise State Community College.

Stump will manage three divisions at ESCC in her new role. As Dean of Administrative Services, she will lead all areas of the college’s business functions, which includes the College’s budget, bookstore services, inventory and financial reporting; information technology, including the hardware, software, networking and communications infrastructure; and college planning, institutional effectiveness, quality enhancement and accreditation through the Institutional Effectiveness Division.

Stump has 30 years of higher education experience, with over 20 years of her career being at ESCC. Since 2013, she has served the College as its System Software and Grants Manager, where she helped the College transition to the Banner system, managed the College’s HEERF and CARES funds, and secured the College grant funding for various projects. Previously, she has served the College as its business manager and its chief accountant. She has also previously served as the Director of Financial Affairs for University College at Troy University.

President Danny Long said Stump’s experience has been an important factor in the growth of the College.

“Mrs. Stump has been an integral part of the College’s growth and success,” Long said. “Through her efforts, the College has been able to utilize external resources to complete capital improvement projects, expand our program offerings, successfully transition to a new information system, and more. We are proud to have her as part of our Weevil family, and I know she will do great things in her new role as Dean of Administrative Services.”

Stump said she is excited about moving into her new position, which she started on Aug. 1, 2022.

“I am honored to be able to serve in this new position at Enterprise State,” Stump said. “During my time working here at the College, I have seen the great impact this institution has made on our community, whether through meeting the needs of business and industry or through helping our students successfully start their education or career training.

“Our mission at Enterprise State is to prepare our students for their futures and make our community better. I hope to continue that mission as the Dean of Administrative Services.”

