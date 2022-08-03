Enterprise honors female wrestler

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School athlete is being recognized for their national achievement.

Evelyn Holmes Smith was honored at tonight’s City Council meeting for being an All-American in girls wrestling.

She competed at the High School National Wrestling Competition in Virginia this past March.

There, Smith took home sixth place in her weight class after pinning her opponent within just 45 seconds of the match starting.

“Working hard has led me to my accomplishments,” Smith said. “And that people around the city are seeing that, and that they are proud of me, and it just helps you to, you know, just keep going in the sport and continue to grow in the sport.”

Smith’s coach commented that she is a hard working and dedicated athlete who’s the first one in the door and the last one to leave.

Enterprise Mayor, Bill Cooper, honored Smith tonight with a special certificate and Boll Weevil Monument replica.

